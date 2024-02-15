Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 31.7% from the January 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Gladstone Land Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LANDO opened at $20.55 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.05. Gladstone Land has a 1-year low of $16.85 and a 1-year high of $25.24.

Gladstone Land Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gladstone Land

Gladstone Land Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Gladstone Land stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Land Co. ( NASDAQ:LANDO Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

