Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Holdings Lifted by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 76,303 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,244 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $3,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 218,570 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,852,000 after acquiring an additional 106,269 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 155.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 110,552 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after acquiring an additional 67,295 shares in the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 1,252.0% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 55,472 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 51,369 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 75,589 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 11,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GMED. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Globus Medical from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Globus Medical from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Globus Medical Stock Performance

GMED stock opened at $52.76 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.83 and its 200-day moving average is $51.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. Globus Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.38 and a twelve month high of $62.88.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

