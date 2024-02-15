GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GoDaddy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 14th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.91. The consensus estimate for GoDaddy’s current full-year earnings is $3.15 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for GoDaddy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.09 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised GoDaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

GoDaddy stock opened at $111.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.77 and its 200 day moving average is $88.46. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.88 and a beta of 1.12. GoDaddy has a one year low of $67.43 and a one year high of $113.70.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,522,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,233 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in GoDaddy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 15,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in GoDaddy by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in GoDaddy by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 84,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $323,455.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,712,494.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Roger Chen sold 19,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,828,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 161,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,363,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $323,455.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,712,494.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,797 shares of company stock worth $6,116,228. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

