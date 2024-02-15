GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust decreased its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,215 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GDDY. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in GoDaddy by 2,113.6% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $111.57 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.77 and its 200-day moving average is $88.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 47.88 and a beta of 1.12. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.43 and a 52 week high of $113.70.

In related news, COO Roger Chen sold 19,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,828,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 161,716 shares in the company, valued at $15,363,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $323,455.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,298 shares in the company, valued at $26,712,494.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Roger Chen sold 19,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,828,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 161,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,363,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,797 shares of company stock worth $6,116,228. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GDDY shares. StockNews.com raised GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Benchmark upped their price target on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on GoDaddy from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

