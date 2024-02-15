Goldman Sachs Future Health Care Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GDOC) Shares Sold by Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group reduced its position in Goldman Sachs Future Health Care Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GDOC – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,746 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group owned approximately 0.21% of Goldman Sachs Future Health Care Equity ETF worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDOC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs Future Health Care Equity ETF by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 300,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,220,000 after acquiring an additional 74,485 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Health Care Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $739,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Health Care Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $586,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Health Care Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Health Care Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $261,000.

Goldman Sachs Future Health Care Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs Future Health Care Equity ETF stock traded up $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $33.52. 551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,531. Goldman Sachs Future Health Care Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $34.05. The company has a market cap of $117.33 million, a P/E ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.36.

About Goldman Sachs Future Health Care Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs Future Health Care Equity ETF (GDOC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to equities of companies that are driving innovation in healthcare globally. GDOC was launched on Nov 9, 2021 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

