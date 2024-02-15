Goldmoney Inc. (TSE:XAU) Director Roy Sebag Acquires 5,000 Shares

Goldmoney Inc. (TSE:XAU – Get Free Report) Director Roy Sebag bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,500.00.

Roy Sebag also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 7th, Roy Sebag bought 10,000 shares of Goldmoney stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$78,250.00.

On Friday, January 12th, Roy Sebag bought 4,000 shares of Goldmoney stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,680.00.

On Wednesday, December 20th, Roy Sebag bought 29,800 shares of Goldmoney stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$231,248.00.

On Monday, December 18th, Roy Sebag bought 1,000 shares of Goldmoney stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,750.00.

On Friday, December 15th, Roy Sebag purchased 5,000 shares of Goldmoney stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.80 per share, with a total value of C$39,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Roy Sebag purchased 2,500 shares of Goldmoney stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.90 per share, with a total value of C$19,750.00.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Roy Sebag purchased 1,000 shares of Goldmoney stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.88 per share, with a total value of C$7,880.00.

Goldmoney Trading Down 1.5 %

TSE XAU opened at C$7.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$105.42 million, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of -0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.38. Goldmoney Inc. has a 12 month low of C$7.50 and a 12 month high of C$11.10. The company has a current ratio of 30.51, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Goldmoney Company Profile

Goldmoney Inc engages in the precious metals sales, and coin retailing and lending worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Goldmoney.com and Schiff Gold. It operates through Goldmoney.com, an online platform that provides clients with access to their holding to purchase and sell physical precious metals, and arrange for their custody and storage; and deals in precious metals that offers to its clients the purchase and sale of physical precious metals in the form of bars, coins, and wafers with direct-to-client delivery.

