Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) Receives $13.14 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GRCL shares. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, December 26th.

Gracell Biotechnologies Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Gracell Biotechnologies stock opened at $10.27 on Friday. Gracell Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $10.44. The firm has a market cap of $746.40 million, a PE ratio of -9.78 and a beta of -0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.73 and a quick ratio of 7.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.48.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. Analysts expect that Gracell Biotechnologies will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRCL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Gracell Biotechnologies by 1,279.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,751 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Gracell Biotechnologies by 380.8% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Gracell Biotechnologies by 125.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000.

Gracell Biotechnologies Company Profile

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) in adult; and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

