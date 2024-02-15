Grainger (LON:GRI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $248.48

Grainger plc (LON:GRI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 248.48 ($3.14) and traded as high as GBX 264.83 ($3.34). Grainger shares last traded at GBX 259.80 ($3.28), with a volume of 1,018,621 shares trading hands.

Grainger Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a market cap of £1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6,550.00, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 262.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 248.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 4.56.

Get Grainger alerts:

Grainger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of GBX 4.37 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Grainger’s previous dividend of $2.28. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. Grainger’s payout ratio is 17,500.00%.

Insider Activity at Grainger

Grainger Company Profile

In other news, insider Robert Hudson bought 114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 259 ($3.27) per share, for a total transaction of £295.26 ($372.90). 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages private rental homes in the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Grainger Trust Plc and changed the name to Grainger Plc in March 2007. Grainger plc was incorporated in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.