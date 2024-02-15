Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.350-1.510 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $236.5 million-$244.0 million. Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.390-7.910 EPS.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $134.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,870. Grand Canyon Education has a 12-month low of $99.65 and a 12-month high of $144.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.40. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jack A. Henry sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total value of $199,984.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,733.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the second quarter valued at $33,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 182.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 201.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

