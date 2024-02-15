Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.810-3.090 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $287.0 million-$299.0 million. Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.390-7.910 EPS.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE traded up $2.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $134.73. 91,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,870. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61. Grand Canyon Education has a 1-year low of $99.65 and a 1-year high of $144.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LOPE. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Grand Canyon Education news, Director Jack A. Henry sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total value of $199,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,733.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter worth $381,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter valued at $3,508,000. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 22,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

