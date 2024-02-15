Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.20-2.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $271.5-273.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $266.91 million. Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.390-7.910 EPS.

Grand Canyon Education Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of LOPE stock traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $134.56. The stock had a trading volume of 83,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,357. Grand Canyon Education has a 12-month low of $99.65 and a 12-month high of $144.94. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on LOPE. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Grand Canyon Education news, Director Jack A. Henry sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total transaction of $199,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,038,733.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grand Canyon Education

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 182.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

See Also

