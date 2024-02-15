Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Sold by Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 14.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 2.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 897,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,990,000 after buying an additional 19,958 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 5.0% in the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,136,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,318,000 after buying an additional 54,075 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 1.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,490,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,218,000 after buying an additional 19,514 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 73.0% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 248.3% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 32,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 22,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GPK. Bank of America upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Graphic Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered Graphic Packaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

GPK stock traded up $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $25.18. 157,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,783,113. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.01 and a 200-day moving average of $23.14. Graphic Packaging Holding has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $27.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

