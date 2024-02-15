Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Graphic Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of GPK opened at $24.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.84. Graphic Packaging has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $27.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 281,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,771,000 after purchasing an additional 14,501 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 825.7% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 105,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 94,324 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 21.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,817,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,359 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,084,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,281,000 after purchasing an additional 169,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

