Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.78

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.78 and last traded at $9.68, with a volume of 171860 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.52.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet lowered Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $639.46 million, a PE ratio of -16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,935,510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,274,000 after purchasing an additional 849,506 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,932,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,342,000 after purchasing an additional 681,179 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,672,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,802,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,936,000 after buying an additional 404,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,583,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

