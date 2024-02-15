Greenleaf Trust Acquires 3,422 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 67.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 198.6% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of ES stock opened at $57.06 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.57. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $81.36.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 80.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on ES shares. Evercore ISI lowered Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Eversource Energy

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $147,913.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.