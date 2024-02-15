Greenleaf Trust Decreases Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Greenleaf Trust lowered its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 16.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 7.5% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 30.6% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Evercore ISI raised Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and increased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.27.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of PFG stock opened at $78.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.62 and a 200 day moving average of $75.27. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.17 and a 1 year high of $92.07.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 4.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.39%.

Principal Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

