Greenleaf Trust Increases Stock Position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Relx were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Relx by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Relx by 7.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Relx during the first quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Relx by 6.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,859,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,835,000 after buying an additional 120,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Relx by 51.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 260,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,082,000 after buying an additional 87,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

RELX stock opened at $42.05 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.64. Relx Plc has a fifty-two week low of $29.22 and a fifty-two week high of $42.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $79.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.83.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

