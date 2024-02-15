Greenleaf Trust Purchases 3,959 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 43.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KDP. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 973.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 123.0% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KDP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 0.6 %

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $31.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.02. The company has a market cap of $43.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.67. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $36.23.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 62.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, insider Monique Oxender acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $196,320.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 56,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,066.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

