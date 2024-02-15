Greenleaf Trust Sells 1,607 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Greenleaf Trust lowered its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 32.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 14.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth $592,000. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 274,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,327,000 after acquiring an additional 5,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,214,409,000 after acquiring an additional 153,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $154.89 on Thursday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.57 and a 1 year high of $189.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.45. The company has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 19.34%. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on KEYS. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on KEYS

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 14,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total transaction of $2,205,647.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 239,488 shares in the company, valued at $35,451,408.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 14,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total transaction of $2,205,647.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 239,488 shares in the company, valued at $35,451,408.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $981,397.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,685,767.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,402 shares of company stock worth $11,764,950. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Keysight Technologies

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.