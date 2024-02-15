GSK (LON:GSK) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,820 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

GSK (LON:GSK – Free Report) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,650 ($20.84) to GBX 1,820 ($22.99) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on GSK. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,950 ($24.63) target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,668.89 ($21.08).

GSK stock traded down GBX 5.80 ($0.07) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,662.20 ($20.99). 1,452,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,317,793. The firm has a market capitalization of £67.49 billion, a PE ratio of 1,386.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.26. GSK has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,302.60 ($16.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,682.60 ($21.25). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,531.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,467.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.82, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a GBX 16 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from GSK’s previous dividend of $14.00. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,333.33%.

In related news, insider Julie Brown acquired 19,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,583 ($19.99) per share, for a total transaction of £306,468.80 ($387,053.30). In other GSK news, insider Urs Rohner bought 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,450 ($18.31) per share, with a total value of £6,931 ($8,753.47). Also, insider Julie Brown bought 19,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,583 ($19.99) per share, for a total transaction of £306,468.80 ($387,053.30). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 19,846 shares of company stock worth $31,353,276. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

