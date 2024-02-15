GUD Holdings Limited (ASX:GUD) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.19

GUD Holdings Limited (ASX:GUD – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share on Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from GUD’s previous interim dividend of $0.17.
GUD Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.83.
About GUD
