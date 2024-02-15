GUD Holdings Limited (ASX:GUD) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.19

GUD Holdings Limited (ASX:GUD – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share on Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from GUD’s previous interim dividend of $0.17.

The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.83.

GUD Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, distributes, and sells automotive products in Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, South Korea, France, and the United States. It operates through Automotive, Auto Pacific Group (APG), and Davey segments. The Automotive segment offers automotive and heavy-duty filters for cars, trucks, and agricultural and mining equipment; automotive electrical and lighting products; and fuel pumps and associated products and accessories for the automotive after-market.

