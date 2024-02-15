GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Susquehanna

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Susquehanna from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s target price points to a potential upside of 34.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

Shares of GXO Logistics stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,607. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.70. GXO Logistics has a 52 week low of $43.57 and a 52 week high of $67.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 2.09%. GXO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that GXO Logistics will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 10,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total transaction of $612,086.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,855.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

