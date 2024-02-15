Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,714,211 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 13,287 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Halliburton were worth $69,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HAL. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 114,407,642 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,774,308,000 after buying an additional 36,640,866 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $457,245,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,936,342 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $627,088,000 after buying an additional 8,791,319 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Halliburton by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,217,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $677,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Halliburton by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,737,112 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $118,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

Halliburton Price Performance

Halliburton stock opened at $34.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.22. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $27.84 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 21.84%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

