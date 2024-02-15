Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Position Increased by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

HASI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of HASI stock opened at $24.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 19.73, a current ratio of 19.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.22 and a 12-month high of $36.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.43 and a 200-day moving average of $22.80.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

