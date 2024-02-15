Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) Shares Down 2.4%

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG – Get Free Report) was down 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €129.10 ($138.82) and last traded at €129.60 ($139.35). Approximately 12,928 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 88,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at €132.80 ($142.80).

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.57, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €140.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of €154.60. The company has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.60, a P/E/G ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.35.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for dry and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; API Developer portal for directly connected with internal systems: operates portal that manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface; and provides e-mail and security information services.

