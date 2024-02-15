Harvest Finance Price Tops $43.95 on Top Exchanges (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $30.11 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harvest Finance token can now be purchased for about $43.95 or 0.00084508 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Harvest Finance has traded up 12% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Harvest Finance Token Profile

Harvest Finance launched on July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 705,171 tokens and its circulating supply is 684,957 tokens. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance.

Harvest Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest Finance (FARM) is a decentralized platform that allows users to earn returns on their cryptocurrency investments without actively managing them. It uses strategized vaults to provide optimal yield rates on investments. FARM is the native ERC-20 token of Harvest Finance, which is used for governance, staking, voting on proposals, and incentivizing users. The amount of FARM staked by holders determines their influence on decisions about the project and platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

