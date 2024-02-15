Hasbro, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hasbro in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 14th. Roth Capital analyst E. Handler anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Hasbro’s current full-year earnings is $2.77 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Hasbro’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 18.55% and a negative net margin of 10.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Hasbro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hasbro from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup began coverage on Hasbro in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.30.

Hasbro stock opened at $52.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of -13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.60. Hasbro has a one year low of $42.66 and a one year high of $73.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.85 and a 200 day moving average of $55.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently -69.83%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 60.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hasbro during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hasbro during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Hasbro by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Hasbro during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

