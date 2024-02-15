Hasbro, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Hasbro in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 14th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hasbro’s current full-year earnings is $2.77 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hasbro’s FY2024 earnings at $3.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.68 EPS.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 18.55% and a negative net margin of 10.33%. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HAS. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hasbro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.30.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $52.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.85 and a 200-day moving average of $55.51. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of -13.14, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.72. Hasbro has a one year low of $42.66 and a one year high of $73.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hasbro

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -69.83%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

