HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) CMO Marc Holmes Sells 13,916 Shares

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) CMO Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $347,760.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Marc Holmes also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 10th, Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $317,006.48.
- On Thursday, December 21st, Marc Holmes sold 25,180 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $574,859.40.
- On Monday, December 11th, Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $295,715.00.
HashiCorp Trading Up 2.9 %
Shares of HashiCorp stock opened at $24.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.43 and a beta of 1.30. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.91 and a 12 month high of $36.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.57.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have issued reports on HCP shares. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Friday, December 8th. BTIG Research cut their target price on HashiCorp from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of HashiCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HashiCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.08.
Institutional Trading of HashiCorp
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in HashiCorp by 167.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in HashiCorp by 82.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. 45.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
HashiCorp Company Profile
HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.
