HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) CMO Marc Holmes Sells 13,916 Shares

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) CMO Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $347,760.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Marc Holmes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HashiCorp alerts:

On Wednesday, January 10th, Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $317,006.48.

On Thursday, December 21st, Marc Holmes sold 25,180 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $574,859.40.

On Monday, December 11th, Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $295,715.00.

HashiCorp Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of HashiCorp stock opened at $24.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.43 and a beta of 1.30. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.91 and a 12 month high of $36.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HashiCorp ( NASDAQ:HCP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.21 million. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 37.01% and a negative return on equity of 17.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Analysts predict that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HCP shares. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Friday, December 8th. BTIG Research cut their target price on HashiCorp from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of HashiCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HashiCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HashiCorp

Institutional Trading of HashiCorp

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in HashiCorp by 167.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in HashiCorp by 82.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. 45.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HashiCorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HashiCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HashiCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.