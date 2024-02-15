Haywood Securities Comments on Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) – Investment analysts at Haywood Securities decreased their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a report released on Monday, February 12th. Haywood Securities analyst P. Vaillancourt now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share. Haywood Securities also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.51 EPS.
Hudbay Minerals Price Performance
Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $5.28 on Thursday. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $6.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.06, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.95.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudbay Minerals
About Hudbay Minerals
Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hudbay Minerals
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Pfizer at 10-year support: Is it a massive buy opportunity?
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Restaurant Brands expands its Burger King franchise empire
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Gene therapy: Why does it cost millions for a single treatment?
Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.