Haywood Securities Comments on Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) – Investment analysts at Haywood Securities decreased their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a report released on Monday, February 12th. Haywood Securities analyst P. Vaillancourt now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share. Haywood Securities also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals Price Performance

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $5.28 on Thursday. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $6.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.06, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudbay Minerals

About Hudbay Minerals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 29.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,043 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 22.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,916 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 7.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 36,038 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 1.0% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 248,094 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 19.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,843 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.