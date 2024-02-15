HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX)

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Evaxion Biotech A/S’s FY2023 earnings at ($6.90) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.10 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.00 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.00 EPS.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a neutral rating on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in a report on Thursday, December 21st.
Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by ($0.20). On average, research analysts predict that Evaxion Biotech A/S will post -8.2 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Evaxion Biotech A/S by 185.4% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 118,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 77,122 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S in the second quarter valued at $38,000. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Evaxion Biotech A/S by 606.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 48,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 41,752 shares during the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies. The company develops EVX-01, a cancer immunotherapy that is in clinical Phase IIb trial for metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase 1/2a trial for adjuvant melanoma; and EVX-03, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the treatment of various cancers.
