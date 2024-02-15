HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $3.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SGMO. Wells Fargo & Company restated an equal weight rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $2.00 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial restated a hold rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.68.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SGMO

Sangamo Therapeutics Trading Up 12.5 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of SGMO stock opened at $0.75 on Monday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $3.32. The stock has a market cap of $133.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.63.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 25.4% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 11.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 59.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.