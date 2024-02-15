Headlands Technologies LLC Boosts Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 479.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WELL. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Welltower in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Welltower by 97.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 188.5% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James raised Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.79.

WELL opened at $93.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $51.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.18 and a 1-year high of $94.63.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 3.94%. Welltower’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 508.33%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

