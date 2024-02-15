Headlands Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Headlands Technologies LLC decreased its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 72.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in HealthEquity by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the second quarter valued at $5,162,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in HealthEquity in the second quarter valued at $796,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 6.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,743,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,093,000 after purchasing an additional 100,831 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in HealthEquity by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 41,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HQY. Barclays assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on HealthEquity from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.25.

HealthEquity Stock Performance

Shares of HQY stock opened at $80.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 4.93. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.86 and a 1 year high of $82.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.26, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.55.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $249.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.63 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 3.00%. Analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at HealthEquity

In other HealthEquity news, Director Ian Sacks sold 45,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $2,857,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,630 shares in the company, valued at $6,961,505. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 2,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total transaction of $141,371.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,408,520.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian Sacks sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $2,857,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,630 shares in the company, valued at $6,961,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,102 shares of company stock worth $3,379,812. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

