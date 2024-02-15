Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.50.
HTLF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Heartland Financial USA from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.
Shares of NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $32.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.46 and its 200 day moving average is $32.52. Heartland Financial USA has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $50.41.
Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.40. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $144.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is currently 71.01%.
Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It also accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.
