Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

HTLF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Heartland Financial USA from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 219.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 521.5% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $32.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.46 and its 200 day moving average is $32.52. Heartland Financial USA has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $50.41.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.40. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $144.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is currently 71.01%.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It also accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

