Heather Campe Sells 3,450 Shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Stock

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) VP Heather Campe sold 3,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.83, for a total transaction of $265,063.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,316.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Heather Campe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 24th, Heather Campe sold 13,243 shares of H.B. Fuller stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $1,020,373.15.

H.B. Fuller Stock Performance

Shares of FUL opened at $76.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.64. H.B. Fuller has a 12-month low of $62.57 and a 12-month high of $83.64.

H.B. Fuller Dividend Announcement

H.B. Fuller ( NYSE:FUL ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $903.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.85 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company's revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that H.B. Fuller will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H.B. Fuller

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 9.7% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 2.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 33,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 5.6% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on FUL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.25.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, India, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally.

