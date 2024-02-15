Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th.

Hercules Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Hercules Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 82.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Hercules Capital to earn $2.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.6%.

Hercules Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HTGC opened at $17.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.39. Hercules Capital has a 1 year low of $10.94 and a 1 year high of $18.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hercules Capital

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Hercules Capital by 220.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Hercules Capital by 1,677.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Hercules Capital by 1,105.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the period. 25.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HTGC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $17.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.39.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

