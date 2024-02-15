Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $183.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $191.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on HSY. TD Cowen cut shares of Hershey from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Hershey from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hershey from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $228.33.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $191.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.43. The company has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Hershey has a 1 year low of $178.82 and a 1 year high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 51.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hershey will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.71%.

In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $396,170.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,624.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total value of $396,170.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,624.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total transaction of $273,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,701,704.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,018 shares of company stock worth $1,331,734 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the third quarter worth about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 56.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

