Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC trimmed its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,248 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Hess worth $37,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HES. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter valued at $446,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Hess by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Hess by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Hess during the 1st quarter worth $410,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hess by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,310,590,000 after purchasing an additional 667,979 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE HES traded up $3.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $146.30. 440,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,525,735. The company has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 1.28. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $113.82 and a 52-week high of $167.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.33.

Hess Announces Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Hess had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Argus upgraded shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Hess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $171.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.71.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

