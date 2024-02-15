High Peak Royalties Limited (ASX:HPR) Insider Acquires A$12,420.00 in Stock

High Peak Royalties Limited (ASX:HPR – Get Free Report) insider David Croll bought 230,000 shares of High Peak Royalties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,420.00 ($8,117.65).

David Croll also recently made the following trade(s):

Get High Peak Royalties alerts:

On Thursday, December 28th, David Croll bought 70,000 shares of High Peak Royalties stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$4,410.00 ($2,882.35).

High Peak Royalties Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.95, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.81.

About High Peak Royalties

High Peak Royalties Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition of royalty and exploration interests in oil and gas assets in the United States. It also holds 100% interest in four geothermal energy licenses covering 2,767 square kilometers located in South Australia. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for High Peak Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Peak Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.