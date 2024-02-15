Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. Acquires New Stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 16,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,158,000 after purchasing an additional 28,053,216 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter worth about $196,222,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,151.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,467,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,119,000 after buying an additional 17,911,476 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the second quarter worth about $125,599,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,339,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,983,000 after buying an additional 8,495,066 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 184,023,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,450,892.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.99. 6,346,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,020,176. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.87 and a 200 day moving average of $11.20. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $16.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

WBD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

