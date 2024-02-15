Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. Buys New Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. purchased a new position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,163,000 after purchasing an additional 104,140 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,385,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

XEL traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 661,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,080,243. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.73 and a 12 month high of $71.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.40.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.80%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

