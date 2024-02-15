HNI Co. (HNI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 on March 6th

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd.

HNI has raised its dividend by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years. HNI has a dividend payout ratio of 39.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect HNI to earn $2.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.5%.

Shares of HNI opened at $42.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.14. HNI has a one year low of $24.60 and a one year high of $43.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.95, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.91.

HNI has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut HNI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HNI by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in HNI by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in HNI by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in HNI by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in HNI by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and markets workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, and architectural products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF Textiles, HBF, OFM, Respawn, and HNI India brands.

