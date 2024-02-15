Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Hollysys Automation Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of HOLI opened at $25.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 1 year low of $15.13 and a 1 year high of $27.25.
Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $199.90 million during the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 14.52%.
Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile
Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.
