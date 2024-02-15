HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on HomeStreet from $11.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on HomeStreet from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on HomeStreet from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.17.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HMST. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 167.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 2,222.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
HomeStreet Company Profile
HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and cash management services.
