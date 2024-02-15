Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Director Darius Adamczyk Sells 25,500 Shares

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Darius Adamczyk also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Honeywell International alerts:

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of Honeywell International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $194.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $210.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $201.52 and its 200 day moving average is $192.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $1,558,000. Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 677,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $142,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $17,538,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 87,976 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HON

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.