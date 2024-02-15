hopTo (OTCMKTS:HPTO) Trading Down 5%

hopTo Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPTO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. 593 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 1,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

hopTo Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.37.

hopTo (OTCMKTS:HPTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. hopTo had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter.

hopTo Company Profile

hopTo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells application publishing software in the United States, Brazil, Japan, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's application publishing software includes application virtualization and cloud computing software for a range of computer operating systems, including Windows, UNIX, and various Linux-based variants.

