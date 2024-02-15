HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Raised to $656.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $577.00 to $656.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HUBS. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on HubSpot from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on HubSpot from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on HubSpot from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $630.74.

HubSpot stock traded down $17.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $612.18. 798,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $356.07 and a fifty-two week high of $660.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.01 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $575.94 and its 200-day moving average is $516.55.

In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.30, for a total value of $7,054,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,173,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.99, for a total transaction of $3,960,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 554,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,368,155.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.30, for a total value of $7,054,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,173,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,036 shares of company stock valued at $22,404,275. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 60.5% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 335.7% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 1,380.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

