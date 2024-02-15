HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Raised to $715.00 at Wolfe Research

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Wolfe Research from $660.00 to $715.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.38% from the stock’s previous close.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their target price on HubSpot from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on HubSpot from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on HubSpot from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on HubSpot from $540.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.52.

NYSE HUBS traded down $20.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $609.11. 701,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,204. The stock has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.74 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $575.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $516.55. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $356.07 and a 1 year high of $660.00.

In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.30, for a total transaction of $7,054,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,173,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $591,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,225 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,407,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,036 shares of company stock worth $22,404,275 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.90% of the company's stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,670,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,300,168,000 after acquiring an additional 41,689 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 6.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,716,774 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,338,012,000 after acquiring an additional 166,381 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 26.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,247,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $614,317,000 after acquiring an additional 257,632 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 33.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,934,000 after acquiring an additional 284,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 986,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $285,185,000 after acquiring an additional 68,833 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

